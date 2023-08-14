Reese Witherspoon reveals how she’s dealing with Jim Toth divorce

Reese Witherspoon is going through a rough patch this year following her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage.

However, according to a source, the Sweet Home Alabama actress has her loved ones around her to deal with the tough period.

A source close to Reese spilled to Life & Style, “It’s been a difficult year for her. But leaning on her kids is helping.”

The Wild actress’ daughter Ava Phillippe and sons Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth are there to give moral as well as emotional support to her mother, per insider.

US Weekly reported that earlier this month, the actress and Jim reached a divorce settlement in which they concurred to not pay child as well as spousal support.

Meanwhile, Reese revealed what she’s been going through in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their August 2023 issue.

The Legally Blonde actress explained, “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

“Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she added.