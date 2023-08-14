Poland arrests two Russians for 'spreading' Wagner propaganda

Three Polish police officers walk together on a street. — AFP/File

Poland has detained two Russian citizens who were reportedly "distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group" in Warsaw and Krakow, the two biggest Polish cities, the interior minister said Monday.

"Both were charged with... espionage and arrested," Mariusz Kaminski said on X, formerly Twitter, without providing further details about the detained men, AFP reported.

Poland has issued a warning against potential provocations from the mercenary group now stationed in Belarus' neighbour and declared that it will respond by deploying 10,000 additional troops to the border between the two nations.

Polish media last week reported about the appearance of stickers with the Wagner logo and inscriptions in English reading "We are here — join us", as well as QR codes redirecting to a Russian website about the mercenary group.

According to the local media, the stickers were reported to the police by residents in Krakow and Warsaw.

However, the interior ministry did not specify if the arrests were made in connection with the distribution of the stickers.