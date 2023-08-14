Sinead O’Connor was making a biopic inspired by her life before untimely death

Before her untimely passing, Sinead O’Connor was working on an upcoming biopic inspired by her life.

Per an insider quoted by The Sun, the Irish singer was considering three different actresses to portray her in the different staged of her life.

Sinead had reportedly named Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan and Niamh Algar for the parts.

“Sinéad was keen to explore making her memoir into her film and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen,” the source revealed. “She had a huge amount of respect for Demi and thought Niamh was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series The Virtues.”

The source continued, “Sinéad, too, thought Saoirse was fierce and loved her from her film Brooklyn in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant.”

It was “clear” that the late musician had given the biopic “real thought” and she also seemed “keen to get involved in the script.”

“Her early ideas for the film saw her leaning towards a triptych-style film, featuring three different actresses which would fit with a satirical reference to the Catholic Church’s father, son and Holy Ghost,” the insider stated.

Sinead, who died at the age of 56 on July 26 and converted to Islam in 2018, debuted her first album, The Lion and The Cobra, in 1987 but rose to fame with her second. I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, in 1990.

However, two years later, the singer became a controversial figure after she appeared on Saturday Night Live, singing an acappella version of Bob Marley’s War.

She intended as a protest against the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church. She then showed a photograph of Pope John Paul II to the camera before tearing it up.

The cause of death for Sinead has not been given; however, authorities do not consider anything suspicious.