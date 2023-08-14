Lil Durk concert cut short after active shooter allegedly crashes venue: Watch

Lil Durk was performing in Chicago on Saturday when the incident occured

Lil Durk’s Chicago concert on Saturday met an untimely end after it was raided by the state police over reports of an active shooter.

As per TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was almost ending his show when the crowd made a run for the exits after allegedly hearing gunshots in the venue.

Taking advantage of the chaos, concertgoers also looted the merchandise area.

Cops arrived shortly at the United Center looking for an alleged shooter. However, they later informed it was a fake alarm.



Chicago Police Department confirmed “there was no active shooter” at the concert venue in a statement to XXL.

The All My Life rapper addressed the commotion on his Instagram on Sunday, calling out fans who stole the merchandise.

"Don't believe the hype we bigger then big thank you Chicago [goat emoji]," he wrote. "Till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y'all crazy ass [bandage heart emoji]."

The spokesperson for United Center also offered their two cents on the ordeal, saying, "We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show. It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone's best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority.

"We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely," they added.