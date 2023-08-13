Phillip Schofield looks ‘DEVASTATED’ amid Holly Willoughby’s massive pay bump

Phillip Schofield looked completely shattered in his public outing amid Holly Willoughby’s news of a massive pay bump.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the television presenter, who is currently on vacation, is reportedly understood to receive a £300,000 pay rise in her yearly salary which is reportedly £700,000, totaling her yearly salary to a million.

As Holly is set for a massive pay bump after her contract with ITV got revamped on the other hand Phillip has lost his reputation among the big media houses just right two months after leaving This Morning following his affair scandal.

In the photos shared on the media outlet the former ITV star, 61 was spotted with a friend in London pub on Sunday, who was seen accompanying him in his difficult phase of life.

It is one of the few times Phillip has been seen publicly since his dramatic resignation from the broadcaster in May after admitting to an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a much younger male colleague.

Since standing down from his role, Phillip has become something of a recluse, spending much of his time in Newquay, Cornwall with his 87-year-old mother Pat.

He also recently announced he had become too frightened to step outside fearing he would be 'spat on.'

However while out and about in Hounslow on Sunday Phillip looked devastated while seated on a bench in the outside drinking area.

Meanwhile, friends of Phillip have said that his working life was now 'over' following his admission that he had an affair with a much younger colleague and then lied about it.

One told MailOnline: 'Phillip has been very, very down recently. He doesn't know how he is going to work again.

'He is pretty sure that he is done. He keeps saying he will never work again. It's devastating for him to realise but he also knows that there is not a lot he can do about it.

'He doesn't know who will take him, he knows there is no way back to ITV or the BBC.'

Sources close to Phillip say that his circle of friends are trying to encourage him to think that he can have a 'fulfilling life' away from showbusiness.

There were rumours earlier in the summer that Phillip was being lined up to rebuild his career on TalkTV, but his lawyers quickly shut these claims down, stating that he was 'absolutely not' joining the channel as far as he was aware.