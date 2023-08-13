Troubled: Kourtney Kardashian’s latest action ‘does not’ sit well with followers

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest action did not go well with millions of her followers after sharing a glimpse into her morning routine with her husband Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old expectant mother took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a new link to a Poosh article, titled 'How to become a morning person'.

In the guide, Kourtney offered readers tips on how to adjust their schedules and switch up their habits.

Alongside the link, Kourtney also uploaded a photo with Travis, 47, of the pair lying in bed with a food tray placed on their lap.

Fans were quick to point out the contents on the tray - two matcha lattes, a small cup of espresso, napkins, and two spoons.

The Kardashian star also included a time stamp of 11.05am on the photo, which caused further stir among fans.

Taking to social media, one fan pointed out: 'It's 11.05 AM and you are clearly still in bed being served tea.

Other said: 'She wants to feel relatable but she missed the mark completely.'

'This is weird. A morning person at 11 in the morning?

'This woman wouldn't survive waking up in the actual morning before the sun rises. What a joke she is,' third slammed.

'Omg so out of touch i cant,' a fourth wrote.

While many critics bashed Kourtney for the upload, others saw it as a satirical post and also defended her.

It feels like she's making fun of herself, but due to the nature of this family and their reputation, it falls flat for many,' wrote another.

Another asked: 'Are you forgetting that she's pregnant?

They are preparing for the arrival of their first child as a couple, however, they have six other children from their previous partners. Travis has three other children with his former partner Shanna Moakler meanwhile Kourtney has three children as well with Scott Disick.



