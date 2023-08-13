Govt retiring constitutionally after saving ‘sinking ship of economy’: PM

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation in this still taken from a video on August 13, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government is handing over power in a constitutional way after “successfully rescuing the sinking boat of the economy”.



He said this while addressing the nation on the eve of likely handover of power to caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is likely to take the oath of office tomorrow (Monday).

More to follow..