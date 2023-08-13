Harry and Meghan forced to uninvite guest at wedding to avoid diplomatic disaster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a key guest missing from their wedding ceremony in 2018, despite having played a role in their romance.

The Sussexes were reportedly left devastated when they found out that Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of United States, was not on the guest list.

Prince Harry and former President Barack Obama had been firm friends since 2015, after they bonded over their involvement with the Invictus Games. The two were even seen laughing together in Toronto last year.

An insider revealed to Mail on Sunday that Michelle “had a hand in introducing Harry to Meghan.”

In Prince Harry’s mind “there wouldn’t be a wedding without her and that is reason enough to invite them. He was not happy such a legitimate reason was ignored,” the source added.

Back in 2018, former President Donald Trump was in power, and the Sussexes disliked him and were not keen to invite him to the ceremony.

In a bid to avoid a diplomatic headache by inviting Trump’s rivals, the Obamas, to the wedding, neither were on the guest list for the wedding.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said at the time, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”