Inside Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams' adorable first date

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland enjoyed their first date at the actress' home

Sarah Hyland shared the special moment when her husband Wells Adams cooked for her on their first date.

Speaking on The Flaky Biscuit the couple looked back on their first date with Hyland sharing that Adam was the "first man" who cooked for her as they enjoyed their first meeting at the Modern Family star's home.

Adams shared: "When we first started dating, I remember I would fly out from Nashville to Los Angeles, and I cooked for [Sarah] and made [her] ... shrimp tacos one night and my famous skirt steak recipe tacos."

When Adams quizzed Hyland over her "death row meal" the actress shared that it would be her now-husband's tacos.

"[It] was very honorable," Adams responded.

"At the time, our relationship was in secret, like, we didn't release that information, and she was also going through some health issues, she had just gotten a kidney transplant," Adams said while Hyland added, "I was in quarantine, so I couldn't leave the house because my immune system was so, so very low."

Sharing that she could only be seen by a select few people, owing to her health conditions, Hyland added, "When we first started dating, it's not like we could go out to restaurants, and it's not like we had a first date at a restaurant. Our first meal together was at my house in Studio City. He came and visited and made us shrimp tacos."

Summing up the meeting, she shared that their first date was "a wonderful night".

"He had cooked for me, and I never had a man cook for me before, so it was really special. And obviously, I love tacos, and he was just so good at making them."

