Changes: Holly Willoughby to host with close friend Fearne Cotton ex Steve Jones?

Holly Willoughby will be having a strong team around her to host This Morning with her to make the show successful.

As per reports shared on the media outlet Holly will host alongside her friend Alison Hammond, Ms Gibson, Dermot O'Leary, and Craig Doyle in rotations as she returns from her summer break.

However, it is not the only development that has come across in fact television presenter Steve Jones who was the ex of Holly’s close friend Fearne Cotton is also joining This Morning and will host the programme on Wednesday alongside Josie Gibson.

ITV bosses are 'thrilled' with the new addition to the show following Phillip Schofield's departure in May.

Sources at the channel say that if viewers like him then he will 'almost certainly' become part of This Morning's rotations of hosts.

'The hope is that those watching at home will love Steve, he's a very experienced broadcaster but also very cheeky.

'There is no permanent replacement for Phil, Holly will be presenting with Alison, Josie, Dermot, and Craig, and now probably Steve.'

'Hopefully he will be part of the new dawn for This Morning after the Schofield scandal, and will help to give it a fresh new look.'

Welsh heart-throb Jones, 46, who currently anchors Channel 4's Formula 1 coverage, shot to fame in 2003 when he presented Channel 4's T4 alongside Miquita Oliver. He was later hired by Simon Cowell to host the X Factor USA.

However, he quickly became known best for his romantic antics after dating a number of celebrities - most famously Pamela Anderson.

He also enjoyed romances with Ms Willoughby's close friend Fearne Cotton, Denise Van Outen, former Emmerdale actress Amy Nuttall and the late Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding/

Jones also had a three-year-long relationship with fellow Welsh presenter Alex Jones, host of BBC programme The One Show, between 1999 and 2002.