Meghan Markle reportedly in stress while Prince Harry is away on charity tour

Meghan Markle seemed to be stressed as Prince Harry embarked on his international tour in a bid to support his charities.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was spotted during her stroll on Thursday in Montecito, California, dressed in a long camel coat and a cashmere shawl wrapped around her neck.

However, another thing that the Duchess was seen wearing was a dark blue NuCalm biosignal processing disc, which is a calming device tat one wears on their wrist.

According to the product’s website, the device “activates the parasympathetic nervous system” so that its user can have a “rapid return to a functional state (motor skills, attention, and full cognition) with no lingering effects or mental lethargy.”

Per a source cited by Page Six, NuCalm is “incredible and has nothing necessarily to do with stress.”

Apart from the antistress patch, Meghan’s attire seemed a little odd given that she wore over $5,000 worth of unseasonably warm-looking designer pieces during warmer temperatures.

It is unclear what might be the cause of Meghan’s stressful situation but she does have her hands full with her two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, while Harry is away overseas.

Moreover, there have also been speculations over marital woes between the couple following their multiple business fails that surfaced after the collapse of their Spotify deal in mid-June.

Despite the ongoing speculations, the former Suits actress seemed in good spirits, days before her stroll, as she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Harry was also quite chirpy as he and pal Ignacio Figueras, were on the hunt for presents for their wives in Tokyo days ago.