Jamie Foxx reunites with ex-girlfriend after alleged antisemitic controversy

Jamie Foxx was spotted looking well as he stepped out for the first time since apologising for his alleged antisemitic comments.

The multi-hyphenate was seen in Los Angeles as he reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, with whom he shares daughter Anelise Bishop, 14, as they ran errands on Thursday, via Page Six.

They Cloned Tyrone star, 55, wore a black Amiri long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers for the outing. Meanwhile, Grannis was wearing an orange hoodie and sweatpants.

The Django Unchained actor found himself in the middle of controversy as many believed that he made antisemitic comments on his social media.

Almost a week ago, the Oscar-winning actor made a cryptic statement “They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???”

He added the hashtags #fakefriends and #fake love.

He followed up with another IG Story, sharing a screenshot of a comment from singer Marques Anthony, who wrote, “Judas Showed His Self!!! @iamjamiefoxx know them for what they are,” and added a 100 emoji.

He later deleted the IG Stories but he kept receiving backlash from the internet, which partly began dubbing him as the next Kanye West.

After a barrage of comments decrying Foxx’s post, he issued an apology the next day.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” Foxx wrote.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” and added three heart emojis.

He signed off as, “Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”