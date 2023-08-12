Jason Momoa WARNS, Maui Is ‘Not The Place For Your Vacation’

File Footage

Jason Momoa has a warning and a request for travellers.



On social media, Jason Momoa never stops talking to his followers about the unfolding crisis on Maui.

The native of Hawaii has been disseminating information and ideas regarding the wildfire destruction on the island, which has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 80 people, the destruction of hundreds of buildings, and the placement of thousands of others in emergency shelters.

In light of the horrific wildfires that have decimated the island, Momoa is advising visitors to stay away from Maui.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” the Honolulu-born actor captioned a video he shared on Instagram.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The video message posted by Momoa warns, “Do not travel to Maui. If you were planning on travelling to Maui in the near future, cancel your trip. The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore. That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited, the better.”

The warning adds, “Do not book a hotel stay. The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Hawaii Hotel Alliance are currently working with hotels in other part[s] of Hawaii to house displaced residents. Survivors are the priority.”



