Big news: Holly Willoughby to host with Alison Hammond after making request

Holly Willoughby will be hosting This Morning alongside her friend Alison Hammond as she returns from her summer break, reported DailyMail.

In what will be a new start for the ITV programme, Ms. Willoughby will team up with Ms. Hammond on her first day back next month which could spell the beginning of their 'new girl power brand.'

The two women will appear together on September 4 and 5 in what will be a huge show for the network following the Phillip Schofield scandal that has engulfed the daytime programme.

Ms. Willoughby will then be joined by Craig Doyle for two days before Ms. Hammond and Dermot O'Leary host their usual Friday episode.

The casting took place after Ms. Willoughby, 42, told bosses that she wanted to be paired with her friend amid Schofield's departure.

Chiefs at the channel have also been very keen for the two women to host together after they were deemed a 'massive success' when Ms. Hammond, 48, stood in for Schofield in March while his brother Simon was on trial for child sex offences.

Those in the upper echelons were delighted with how well appealing they were as a duo and as Ms. Willoughby and Schofield's relationship became increasingly strained, she knew Ms. Hammond was 'the future.'

A source close to the show said: 'To ITV bosses, Holly and Alison are the dream team and it is also what Holly wanted and that is very important to those high up because they don't want to lose her. It shows how much Holly means business when it comes to saving This Morning from the trauma it has endured since the whole Schofield scandal. She is determined to keep things going.

'They have this natural chemistry, they are friends and it something that the bosses hope the viewers will enjoy. Holly would love for them to be a permanent pairing but these days Alison is in such demand across the whole television industry these days that it is impossible for her to commit to the show full time but Holly will do her very best to make sure they are together as much as possible.'

Ms. Willoughby, who is currently on holiday at her luxurious villa in the Algarve, will return next month to save the underfire This Morning.