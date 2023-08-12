Kanye West, Bianca Censori roam Italy BAREFOOT

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are roaming Italy barefoot.



As he gets ready for his own Renaissance, Kanye West has spent the last week wandering around Italy with his "wife," Bianca Censori.

They have worn their bare feet to a posh hotel supper, a gelateria in Florence, and a Travis Scott concert in Rome. While West, ironically, visited a fabric mill in the city's Prato East neighbourhood, Censori, 28, frequently wore sheer, skintight ensembles that resembled stockings and shapewear. She also wandered the streets of Florence in a barely-there top, leggings, and no shoes.

Jason Lee, the presenter of Hollywood Unlocked, who served as Kanye West's head of partnerships and media for seven months until quitting in October, told Page Six that he is certain that West and Censori are wearing no shoes as a PR gimmick and to make a statement.

“I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye’s feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture,” he said.

“I think it’s a smart and strategic move. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet it would be a project that he designed.”

Dave Chappelle quipped he had never desired a sneaker contract during his Saturday Night Live monologue in November, “because the minute I say something that makes those people mad, they’re gonna take my sneakers away. Now you see Kanye walking around LA barefoot … This guy lost a billion and a half dollars in a day.”

After declaring he was going "death con 3 on Jewish people" in October of last year, West, 46, lost his $1.5 billion Yeezy deal with Adidas as well as relationships with brands like Balenciaga and Gap.

This comes after he received criticism for wearing "White Lives Matter" T-shirts to a fashion show in Paris and deriding the "Black Lives Matter" movement as a "scam."