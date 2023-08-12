England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich for record100 million euros

Harry Kane celebrates becoming Tottenham's all-time leading scorer after his goal against Manchester City in London. — AFP/File

England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until June 2027 soon after he brought a record-breaking career with Tottenham on Saturday, AFP reported.



While announcing the end of his Tottenham career in a social media post, Harry Kane said he "felt it was time to leave" the Premier League club he had spent two decades with as he chases trophies with the Bundesliga giants.

"I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk," Kane posted on social media.

"Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

"There's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever."

On Thursday, Bayern and Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy reached a deal, and Kane completed a traditional medical in Munich, on Friday, greeted by Bayern fans, before signing his new contract.

Bayern, a six-time European champion, were in need of a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left Barcelona last season. Kane is reported to be paid a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) plus 10 million euros in bonuses.

Kane, who was out of contract next summer, leaves Tottenham having scored 280 goals in 435 games to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, but without a trophy.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," Kane said in a club statement.

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here."

Additionally, Kane, who previously wore number 18 for Tottenham Hotspurs FC due to his love for legendary striker Jermain Defoe, is now set to wear number 9 for FC Bayern.

He prefers number 10 for Tottenham, which is currently occupied by Leroy Sane but also believes the number 9 for England is a bigger number for a striker, as there have been great "No 9s".

“I just felt like I wanted to be No 10 for Tottenham" he told BT Sport. "The No 9 for England I feel like is a bigger number for a striker – there have been some great No 9s".

Kane is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals and finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.

At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, they were defeated by France in the quarter-finals, Kane first scoring and then missing a penalty with England 2-1 down and six minutes left on the clock.

Kane also featured in his country's run to the European Championship final in 2021 where they lost to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Additionally, according to the Athletic, Kane will receive more than double his current wage by moving to the Bundesliga.

Kane will earn a massive £25 million per year, with a weekly salary of £480,000, making him a potential £100 million if he stays with Bayern.

This means he will make more than double his wages at Tottenham Hotspur, which was £200,000 per week.

The club offered to raise the salary to £400,000, but it was rejected by Kane, who had been planning for life with his captain.