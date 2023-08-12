Taylor Swift’s alleged beau Austin Reaves tells the funniest rumours

Taylor Swift’s rumoured beau Austin Reaves went on the Full Send Podcast recently and shared "the funniest part" about allegations that he was dating the Blank Space singer.



Reaves, 25, was romantically linked to Swift earlier this summer and has officially denied the claims, claiming that everyone who knows him can attest to the fact that he never leaves the house.

"Everybody that knows me knows I don't go out," Reaves said. "So everybody was like, 'the funniest part about all this is Austin being at a bar.'"

Reaves confessed that he had no idea that from where the alleged rumours of him dating the singer arose.

The Lakers Guard through out the podcast has denied all the rumours regarding dating as he admitted that he didn’t like to go out much. The hosts on the other hand tried their fullest to know if there’s any secret Austin is keeping.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift right now is on epic hit musical Eras tour and is re-releasing her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27.