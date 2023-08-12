Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa snub ‘beef’ rumours with first public outing together

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa finally put rest to ‘beef’ rumours after they made their first public appearance together in months.

The two pals stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday night as they dined at Giorgio Baldi.

The Only Murders in the Buildings star, 31, took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the two friends showing of their shoes. The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, then reshared the image from her IG handle, which she captioned as, “No Beef Just Salsa.”

The singer and actress was dressed in a black long-sleeved and high-neck dress with her hair tied in a neat classic bun. The Rare Beauty founder wore classic red lips, matching with her red sequined bag.



Meanwhile, Raisa sported a plunging silk tan-hued top over olive green leather short shorts, with her auburn hair set loose over her shoulders.

The two longtime friends also joined by their friends, including Gomez's little sister.

The alleged beef began back in November 2022 when the Good For You singer made a comment during an interview with the Rolling Stone, where she stated that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”

Raisa, who had been friends with Gomez since 2007 and famously donated her kidney to the Calm Down singer in 2017, simply responded, “interesting” in a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post about the article.

Later, when a TikToker theorised about the drama, Gomez commented in to say, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Two weeks ago, while Raisa was still unfollowing Gomez, the Disney alum posted a sweet birthday tribute to Raisa.

Most recently, Raisa also addressed speculations surrounding the organ donation procedure, where it was alleged that Gomez forced her to donate the kidney.

During an appearance on the Good Guys Podcast, the actress said that “no one forced me to do anything” and that she did it “out of the genuine kindness of [her] heart.”