‘Arrow’ Stephen Amell appears at SAG-AFTRA picket line after anti-strike remarks

‘Arrow’ Stephen Amell appears at SAG-AFTRA picket line after antistrike remarks

Stephen Amell, of Arrow fame, was spotted at the picket line in New York City supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike, following his anti-strike remarks last month.

He was seen walking the picket line with his union outside of Warner Bros. Discovery sporting a ‘SAG-AFTRA Strong’ shirt and carrying picket sign.

The actor, 42, received criticism from fellow union members for his comments he made on July 30 at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Amell said that the strike was “incredibly frustrating” criticising the union’s rules against promoting current or past SAG work.

He said that while he supported his union and stood by them, he did not support the act of striking. “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows — like the show that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it’s myopic,” he said at the time.

When the criticism started mounting, the actor addressed what he actually meant by the remarks.

“I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple,” he said via Instagram. “Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do.”

He further added that he understood why they are “striking” from an “intellectual perspective” but that “doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

Amell concluded, “I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively, and I literally, broke my back for… At least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union.”