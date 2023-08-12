Premier League: Erling Haaland shines again as Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0

Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland celebrating his second goal against Burnley. Twitter

Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland, made an electrifying start to the new Premier League season as he bagged a brilliant brace in a 3-0 triumph against promoted side Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday.

Haaland wasted no time in showcasing his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net twice within the first 36 minutes of the game. The Norwegian striker, who had set a Premier League record last season with 36 goals, continued his formidable form by slotting the ball past Burnley's goalkeeper just four minutes into the match, giving City an early lead.

The excitement didn't stop there, as Erling Haaland produced a stunning finish in the 36th minute, leaving the Burnley defence helpless and extending City's advantage. With these two goals, Haaland once again demonstrated his remarkable ability to find the net in crucial moments.

The victory not only marked an excellent start for Haaland and Manchester City but also highlighted the team's intent to defend their Premier League title. The champions dominated the game, with Rodri adding the finishing touch to City's triumphant night by driving in their third goal from close range after 75 minutes.

However, the night was not without its challenges. Kevin de Bruyne, a pivotal figure for Manchester City, had to be substituted off in the first half due to an injury concern. Despite this setback, City maintained their composure and control over the match, ultimately securing a comfortable win.

The encounter also saw Burnley's return to the top flight, a return that they would have hoped to mark with a more competitive performance. The side managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany faced difficulties containing the attacking prowess of Haaland and his teammates.

As the Premier League season gains momentum, Erling Haaland's exceptional start sends a clear message to the league's competitors.