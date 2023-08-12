Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White's REPLACEMENT revealed

Vanna White's covid diagnosis leads to replacement on Wheel of Fortune.

Longtime Wheel Of Fortune co-host Vanna White will be noticeably absent from a series of upcoming episodes due to her recent contraction of Covid-19, according to Puck News.

In response to her diagnosis, the popular game show has chosen to proceed with a temporary replacement rather than postponing filming.

Vanna White's ongoing contract negotiations with Wheel of Fortune have garnered increased attention due to her prolonged absence of a pay raise for nearly two decades.

It has come to light that the celebrated letter-turner earns a mere $3 million annually, a stark contrast to her co-host Pat Sajak's substantial $15 million income.

Despite this financial disparity, she has been granted occasional bonuses.

These revelations have spurred discussions about the future trajectory of her career, especially since the announcement of Ryan Seacrest as Pat Sajak's successor.

With an illustrious four-decade stint on the show and now at the age of 66, speculation abounds regarding whether Vanna White may be considering a transition to new endeavors or even contemplating retirement for a quieter life.



In July, during the filming of the show's "Teachers Week" episodes, Vanna contracted Covid, leading to her temporary replacement.

As the new season gears up for its premiere on September 11, with the "Teachers Week" episodes slated for October, the iconic co-host's Covid diagnosis prompted producers to tap Bridgette Donald-Blue, honored as "Teacher of the Year" in California, to step into Vanna's shoes for a week.

The transition appears to be a short-term measure necessitated by Vanna's health circumstances and the special theme of the upcoming episodes.



