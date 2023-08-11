Patrick Dempsey steps back from ‘work’ to save his marriage: Source

Patrick Dempsey recently celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Jillian Fink while sharing a glimpse of their hiking on social media.



Taking to Instagram on July 31, the Grey’s Anatomy star wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, “What an amazing path we have been on.”

However, this was not an easy path for Patrick and Jillian as they went through a separation in 2015.

A source told OK! magazine, Jillian filed for divorce mainly because of Patrick’s busy schedule with his hit series as well as car-racing, and did not give priority to his family.

The source revealed, “Patrick was a bit of a free spirit, and his need for speed freaked Jillian out.”

“The split forced him to take a step back. He quit the show and cut back on racing,” shared an insider.

Patrick’s effort to cut down from his busy life did make a difference among the couple as Jillian called off divorce after two years of filing.



The source added, “They are committed to never letting it break down again. They’re in a good place and they’re happy.”

In earlier interview, Patrick pointed out, “Getting quality time together in a relationship — especially with three children, everyone is running around trying to get them to sporting events or school activities, getting them prepped for college or all that — couples have to figure [out how] to get date nights.”

“That is what it is about. We are growing together as a couple and the older you get, the more you realise how little time you have to make the most of it,” remarked the actor.