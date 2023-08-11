Gisele Bündchen spotted at Miami airport amid Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance

File Footage

Gisele Bündchen is trying to go incognito.



After her trip to Brazil, Gisele Bündchen made an attempt to blend in at the Miami airport.

The Victoria's Secret model arrived early on Thursday, trying to hide her face with a Prada baseball cap. She kept her head down as she rolled her carry-on bag and a gingham Prada crochet tote bag.

Bündchen, 43, chose an all-beige ensemble consisting of long-sleeved top, trousers and white trainers for her lengthy travel home.

Joaquim Valente, the supermodel's jiu-jitsu coach, allegedly met her curbside to pick her up in his truck, according to a witness onsite.

Bündchen's understated arrival in the US coincides with her ex-husband Tom Brady's blossoming romance with fellow model Irina Shayk.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six after the new couple was photographed spending a weekend together at Brady's California home in July, their relationship is only "casual."

“This is something new, and at the moment it’s totally casual,” an insider reported.

Brady, who was married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years, divorced her in October 2022. Shayk, 37, is Brady's first female friend since that time.

Leonardo DiCaprio and tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams attended the opulent Sardinian wedding of wealthy art tycoon Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in June, where the couple first met.