Chris Hemsworth celebrates 40th birthday by enjoying surf with pal and brother Liam

Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who turned 40 on Friday, showed off his fit physique on his milestone as he celebrated his big day with brother Liam by enjoying a surf in Bryon Bay.

The 33-year-old Marvel star shared a laugh with his brother Liam and surfer mate Owen Wright before heading down to the beach. Owen appeared to gift the Aussie superstar with a copy of his autobiography to make the special occasion.

The boys then stripped down and changed into their wetsuits to head into the surf for a workout. Chris wore some scruff on his face and a sun-kissed tan as he fiddled with his surfboard in the carpark.

Celebrity brothers Chris and Liam and their pals enjoyed an invigorating surf to help make the start of the star's fortieth year a memorable one.

