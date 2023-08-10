Suniel Shetty spills beans about 'Here Pheri 3' shoot: 'We've shot the...'

'Hera Pheri 3' reunites Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumara after 16 years

Suniel Shetty has spilled the beans about the shoot of the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3.

Shetty revealed that he has shot the promos for the movie along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Now, they are just waiting for the shoot to commence soon.

He told News 18: “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki. (Hopefully everything goes on well)"

The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor further expressed his excitement about reuniting with his closest friends after 16 years.

“I’ve always been in touch with Akshay (Kumar) and Paresh (Rawal) ji. Paresh ji and I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realize that 16 years had gone by. It’s so beautiful that we’re coming together for Hera Pheri 3", added Shetty.

The 61-year-old actor was the first to officially confirm the making of Hera Pheri 3. A few months ago, he shared the news via LinkedIn post, reports India Today.

Suneil Shetty wrote: "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji and Akki (Akshay). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question!"

"Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the business model and needs of the movie business make it as challenging as any other."