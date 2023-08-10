Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance rumors

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out on rumors that she is involved in a secret romance with her costar from the upcoming film Anyone But You, Glen Powell.

Covering Variety’s latest Power of Young Hollywood issue, the Euphoria star played coy on speculations, affirming the pair are only heeding to the prerequisite of a couple starring in romantic comedies.

“It’s a rom-com,” she said to the outlet. “That’s what people want!”

Sweeney explained she and Glen “don’t really care” about people’s opinions of their relationship, adding: “We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

She also revealed the twosome “talk all the time” despite the shooting of the film ending months ago.

Sydney and Glen sparked rumors of an off-screen affair following a row of their intimate red-carpet photoshoots and the way they talked about each other in the interviews.

Speculations were further fueled after Powell split from Gigi Paris in April, which a source later clarified was due to the former’s busy schedule.

Meanwhile, the Reality actress is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino since last year, after being first romantically linked in 2018.

Not much is known about the upcoming romantic comedy, except for when Sweeney revealed at CinemaCon that the film's story revolves around "two people that hate each other."

Anyone But You is set to open in theatres on December 15.