Jonnie Irwin gives sweet update amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has shared a sweet update with his fans as the renovation of his house has been started and builders prepare to redesign the front of his family home.

Former A Place In The Sun host Jonnie, who is battling terminal cancer, outlined his plans for the property shortly after contractors embarked on the project.

Filming outside his home as builders started work on Monday, the 49-year-old insisted the house would be vastly improved once everything was completed.

'It's the morning of day one of the renovation of the front of the house - as you can see it's not the prettiest of houses,' he told followers.

Moving his camera across the property, he added: 'The plan is to put some different design windows in there, drop those windows a bit, then rip down that porch and move the doorway to the centre of the house.

Speaking last Monday, Jonnie revealed he'd taken his son for their 'last ever' ride to nursery in an emotional Instagram post.

The father-of-three shares Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two with his wife Jessica Holmes.

Fans were quick to praise Jonnie for the strength and resilience he has for his children through tremendously hard times.

One wrote: 'Johnny, your a credit and an inspiration.'