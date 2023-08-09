Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new romantic film likely to beat Barbie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to surprise fans with their first romantic film, have reportedly plans to compete Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" with their upcoming thriller.



Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has entered the billion dollar worldwide club. It is the second billion dollar grosser this year after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have got some experience to attract audiences with their recent stunts. They even know how to stay in the news and that is evident by the success of their previous docu-series on Netflix.

Barbie has earned enormous success worldwide on the backs of the splendid marketing and nostalgia it generated. If Harry and Meghan really have such plans they will have to bring some new materials in their first movie for the streaming giant to give competition to Barbie.

The £100 million deal between Netflix and the Sussexes is going to be the next big thing in the film world and may even breach the OTT platform to appear in theaters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their previous docu-series on the platform, revealed very intricate details about the functioning of the royal family and their challenges while dealing with the unfavorable media attention.



Meghan and Harry's new project is reported to be based on the best-selling novel Meet Me At The Lake written by Carley Fortune. The book is about two people falling in love in their 30s with separate issues of their own.

The Sussexes have reportedly spent a whopping £3 million on the movie rights. The novel is quite popular with 37,000 copies selling in the first week itself.

"Harry and Meghan are no strangers to attracting millions of eyes upon what they do and this will be no different. I believe the film could hit record numbers in the first week at the box office," PR expert Mayah Riaz told Express.

The expert added that US-based couple's romantic adventure may not beat Barbie in terms of earnings but has the potential to reach very close.

It is to mention here that Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday last week by going to see the “Barbie” movie with pal Portia De Rossi and a couple of other girlfriend.

