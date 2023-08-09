Kim Kardashian wardrobe malfunction: 'Working those Skims y'all'

Kim Kardashian's shapewear was seen under her dress which caused her to delete the photos

Kim Kardashian quickly deleted a carousel of throwback photos after she was called out for a wardrobe malfunction.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared multiple photos of herself donning a two-piece set whilst perched on a couch with a pal.

The reality TV star was glammed up in a blonde wig with a full face of makeup smiling away from the camera as she captioned the post: “Love finding old photos on my phone.”

However, what the Skims founder failed to notice was that her shapewear was peeking through her high slit skirt.

In the photos fans notably saw her sheer undergarments whilst she was sat down and pointed it out which resulted in the beauty mogul to scrap the photo entirely.

While she ended up removing the photos, Reddit users did not spare the reality TV star as they left a slew of comments.

"She’s working those Skims y’all," one person wrote with a photo of her shapewear peeking through.

"Ha ha ha you can see the shape wear peeking out on her leg!" another added,

Meanwhile, a third noted that Kardashian "edited half of her face."

Others, on the flip side, others believed that she deleted the photo owing to her very tanned skin, which could have potentially landed her some blackfishing accusations.

"Which race(s) is she pretending to be?" the original user captioned with a screenshot of the now-deleted photo.

"She genuinely looks like a WOC. She needs to stop this s—t. It’s f—king deranged," another user replied.

"Ngl she looks great but also omg imagine just changing into a POC for clout when you want then switching back to white passing when you’re bored of it lmaoo," another opined.