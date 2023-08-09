Gal Gadot shares daughter’s interesting response over playing Evil Queen in Snow White movie

Gal Gadot has recently revealed what was her oldest daughter’s response after learning she would play the Evil Queen in upcoming live-action Snow White movie.



While speaking to PEOPLE, the Wonder Woman star, who shares daughters Alma, 11, Maya 6 and Daniella, 2, with her husband, entrepreneur Jaron Varsano, talked about her girls’ “excitement” to see her in the movie.

“They can’t wait,” said the 38-year-old.

Gadot continued, “My middle child was a bit disappointed that I wasn’t Snow White.”

However, the Red Notice actress mentioned, “When I told them I'm going to shoot Snow White for [a] month, she was convinced that I'm going to play Snow White.”

“But when I told her ‘No, it's the evil queen,’ my oldest said, ‘Oh, how appropriate,” quipped Gadot.

Interestingly, the upcoming movie, which is set to release in cinemas on March 22, 2024, also has Rachel Zegler as in leading princess cast.

Reflecting on Zegler’s princess character, Gadot told the outlet, “I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat.”



Earlier, in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Gadot stated, “I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen.”

“There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain,” she told the outlet.

Gadot explained, “And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful.”

“For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way,” added the actress.

