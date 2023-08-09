Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of stealing ideas for projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing towards redeeming themselves in Hollywood as they acquired the rights the adapt a book into a Netflix movie.

The Sussexes have chosen a major best-selling book, Carley Fortune’s hit romantic novel, Meet Me At The Lake, for their next project.

Moreover, the themes of the story revolve around childhood trauma over losing a parent in a car crash, mental health and post-natal depression, and takes place near Toronto in Canada, which may sound a tad bit familiar.

While experts may believe that this could be turning point for the couple, journalist Kirsten Fleming wrote in the New York Post that she is not impressed with “gag-inducing” content for the project.

Fleming noted that the story “sounds eerily familiar” and slammed the royal couple to have a “keen inability to even consider a world beyond their own ‘lived experiences.’”

In her piece, Fleming seemed to allude that the couple is now just stealing ideas from others after their own have been all used.

“The boring but handsomely paid pair are now simply laundering their own carefully crafted tales through someone else’s work of fiction,” the commenter penned.

“Great storytellers can channel others’ points of views with empathy, summon imagination and create worlds most of us couldn’t imagine. But Harry and Meghan, who find themselves endlessly fascinating, are always trekking down the same trails within their own bubble.”

Furthermore, she added that at this point, Harry and Meghan seem like they are “aspiring reality stars” following their business fails since May.