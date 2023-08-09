Kim Kardashian promotes ‘expensive’ full body MRI scan, called 'tone deaf'

Kim Kardashian promotes ‘expensive’ full body MRI scan

Kim Kardashian really wants to share ‘lifesaving’ technology, but it’s got a hefty price tag.



Kim Kardashian has been criticised for being "tone deaf" after endorsing an extremely costly full-body scan that she called "life-saving."

The 42-year-old actress of "The Kardashians" posted a picture of herself next to a Prenuvo body scanner on Instagram on Tuesday.

The mother of four claimed she received a full-body MRI scan, which offers early identification of a number of disorders, and acknowledged that the device "really saved some of my friends' lives."

“The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages before symptoms arise,” she captioned her post. “It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation.”

The creator of SKIMS stated that she "wanted to share" the advantages of the technology and clarified that the article is "not an ad."



According to Prenuvo's own website, the star's 363 million fans on the platform quickly learned that a single scan costs a steep $2,499, though.

At that point, furious followers flocked to the comments section to call out the reality star for her "tone-deaf" statement.

“Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now,” wrote one fan.

While another commented, “This is SO tone deaf. the majority of people in America could not afford to use this machine. The fact that she’s promoting medical devices that cost thousands is so ridiculous.”

“I’m a fan of the Kardashians but Kim shut the f–k up. Most people can’t afford to go to urgent care. This is so f–king tone-deaf,” a third chimed in.

“The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup,” one follower penned.