Parineeti Chopra croons to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Rahen Na Rahen', calls it 'a feeling'

Parineeti also covered Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra has just dropped a video of her singing Lata Mageshkar's most iconic song, Rahen Na Rahen in her beautiful voice.

Taking it to her Instagram, Chopra posted the video of her crooning the song. She is not just singing the song, but also feeling it at the same time. In the caption, she mentioned: "Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling."

Dressed in a beautiful silk eastern dress, the Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl actress showcased her talent yet again with another song. This time, its Lata's melodious song Rahen na Rahen from 1966 film, Mamta.

The video immediately caught attention on social media. Many fans flooded the comment section, showing immense love and support.



One of the fans wrote: "So much better singer than some of the so called singers." Meanwhile, another user commented: "Now it's your task to give us once a week please a new singing video of you... i speak in the names of us all. Thanks."

Prior to this, she also covered the superhit song Tu Jhoom, originally sung by the legendary singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, in Coke Studio's season 13. The cover was loved by her fans on social media.

Chopra has been showcasing her singing talent through social media by sharing the covers of some of the most famous songs. Not just that, she has also sung the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin in one of her films, Meri Piyaari Bindu.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Code Name: Tiranga with Harrdy Sandhu in 2022.