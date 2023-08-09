WATCH: Fans in awe as Babar Azam worried for prayer

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam seen in these stills taken from a video. — Twitter

For all the right reasons, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a fan favourite as he never fails to delight them, whether he is on or off the field.



It won't be wrong to say that all the fame and praise are well deserved as he recently became the second batter in the world to score 10 T20 centuries, after West Indian star Chris Gayle.

After that, the 28-year-old cricket star gained his fans' applause for worrying about his prayer.



In a recently surfaced video from the LPL, Babar was heard telling the reporters to hurry up as the time for prayer was about to end.

"Hurry up, prayer time going," the cricketer told the reporters as he didn't want to miss a prayer.

The video won over the internet and was widely shared on the microblogging site X, earlier known as Twitter.

Have a look at some reactions here:

On Monday, the Pakistan captain achieved a rare feat by scoring the 10th century of his T20 career at the Sri Lankan tournament, showcasing another brilliant performance.

Babar pushed his tally of T20 centuries to 10 with his maiden triple-digit score at the LPL and also claimed the title of the fourth-ever centurion in the tournament’s history.

Not only that, the 28-year-old star is now the only Asian cricketer to score 10 T20 hundreds.

After Babar, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the second Asian to score most T20 centuries with eight tons.