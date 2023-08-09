Renaissance Tour: Beyoncé's body guard steals the show as fans go gaga

File Footage





While the world has been going gaga over Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour, some fans have had their eyes on a security member of the singer's team.

In a now viral TikTok video, a concertgoer caught a security guard standing in a sleek suit looing impressed as Beyoncé performed her hit song Energy at FedEx Field in Maryland.

As the singer sang the line, "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move/Look around everybody on mute" the crowd went silent which saw the guard give a small smile in approval of the audience's reaction.

Seeing this, Twitter users took to the comments section to obsess over the security guard.

"Oh who is this security? Name pls," one user commented.

"The security looked so impressed with that 'Mute'," another Twitter user wrote.

"I'm impressed with the security," another opined.

After the clip made rounds online, the internet did some digging and found that Beyoncé's handsome security guard is James Plaza.

According to Plaza's Instagram account, he is a body builder by profession and often shows his progress online.

As per his private account, his bio revealed that he has a number of accolades and awards under his belt.

Plaza also shares clips of his work on his YouTube channel and however he has since paused his bodybuilding gig since taking on his current role with Beyoncé.