Sandra Bullock ‘took off’ from Hollywood to care for partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock halted all of her Hollywood engagements in order to care for her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away over the weekend after a three-year battle with ALS.

Per sources cited by Page Six, the A-list actress, 59, paused her Hollywood career so she could be with Randall during his deteriorating health.

The last Bullock was seen attending a Hollywood event was in March 2022, when she stepped onto the red carpet premiere of The Lost City alongside co-star Channing Tatum.

The outlet reports that Tatum was among the few people aware of Randall’s degenerative disease diagnosis.

While promoting the movie, the Bird Box star revealed that she was going to take time off.

“I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favours who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home,'” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “‘Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

A top Hollywood producer told Page Six, “I don’t think people knew that Sandra actually took off to care for Bryan.”

The Miss Congeniality alum first met her photographer beau after she hired him to take photographs at a birthday party for her son Louis, now 13, in 2015.

They went public as a couple in October of that year, at the premiere of her movie Our Brand is Crisis.

Moreover, the Oscar-winning actress called Randall, 57, “the love of my life” during a Red Table Talk episode in December 2021.