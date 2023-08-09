Megan Thee Stallion wanted Tory Lanez to be held accountable for his actions

Megan Thee Stallion has not filtered her thoughts while speaking about Tory Lanez before a verdict has been given.



Megan did not attend the sentencing court for the Canadian rapper for shooting and hurting her in July 2020, according to Rolling Stone, but on Monday, the prosecution read a prepared statement.

Lanez, who received a 10-year prison term on Tuesday, should be held fully accountable for his conduct, including further traumatising Megan as a result of the incident, Megan said.

"I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory," Megan wrote in the statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. "I’ve been tormented and terrorized."

"He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead," she continued. "He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions."

She added, "Slowly but surely, I’m healing. But I’ll never be the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law."

Megan also made her first public comments after Lanez's conviction in April in a piece she wrote for ELLE's May 2023 issue.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," wrote the rapper. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

She added of the verdict, "It was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them."

Since the guilty conviction last year, Lanez, 31, has been incarcerated and is currently serving time. He might have spent up to 22 years and 8 months in jail and been deported.