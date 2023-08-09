Holly Willoughby returning favour to James Martin ?

Holly Willoughby is showing her support to celebrity chef James Martin after he was accused of bullying.



James, 51, swore 42 times as he launched a foul-mouthed rant at his TV crew in 2018 shortly after his shock cancer diagnosis, with an extraordinary recording of the moment recently being leaked.

James could be axed by ITV after senior bosses were left furious at allegations of his bullying behaviour.

The channel is still reeling from the fallout of the Phillip Schofield scandal, which was accompanied by accusations of a toxic culture on its flagship This Morning programme.

This Morning host Holly, 42, is said to have contacted James after the recording was leaked after she herself faced calls to quit her daytime show as she became wrapped up in her former co-host Phillip's scandal.

An insider told The Sun: 'Holly's been supporting James Martin ever since the bullying allegations came to light.

'He was there for her when everything was kicking off at ITV and now she's returning the favour.

'They're good friends and are keeping in touch - despite both being off-screen on This Morning over summer.'