Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looked different before marriage – surgery or not?

Bianca Censori's style evolution sparks social media buzz.

Bianca Censori's style takes center stage following her purported 'marriage' to rapper Kanye West.



In a recent TikTok video showcasing her style evolution, fans are noting striking change in her appearance before and after her alleged union with renowned artist Kanye West.

Shared by TikTok user jusst_tiktokss, the video, uploaded just two days ago, has already amassed an impressive 133,000 views.

It presents a series of before-and-after snapshots, highlighting the remarkable difference in Bianca's aesthetic since her purported 'marriage' to Kanye earlier this year.

Instagram snapshots have casted a spotlight on Bianca Censori's journey through various hairdos and fashion choices.

In her earlier posts, she sported long, black hair accompanied by darker brows, effortlessly embodying contemporary trends.

Bianca Censori before her marriage with Kanye West.

However, her recent appearances reveal a markedly different persona, showcasing a shorter hairstyle and an exploration of both dark and bleach blonde hues.

Fans' reactions have been a mixed bag, encompassing a spectrum of sentiments.



"She looks like a completely different person in the before and after pictures," one fan noted.

Another fan chimed in "Before she looked like the average IG model, and now she looks like she's embracing her unique style."

Comparisons to the Kardashians have been prominent, with one commentator observing, "I actually think she looks better now. She has her own look instead of the Kardashian look that's played out."



