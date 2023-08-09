Austin Majors' cause of death revealed

Austin Majors accidental fentanyl overdose confirmed.

Austin Majors whose name became synonymous with his remarkable seven-season portrayal of the young son on the acclaimed series NYPD Blue.

The news has emerged that Austin, post his acting career, succumbed to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has officially disclosed that Austin Setmajor, who later adopted his birth surname Setmajer, tragically fell victim to fentanyl toxicity.

In a report unveiled on Tuesday, the manner of his passing was determined to be accidental.

The industry was left in shock when news of Austin Majors' passing surfaced on February 11 within the confines of a homeless facility in Los Angeles.

At that time, the suspicion of fentanyl poisoning loomed, a theory that has now been confirmed by the medical examiner's findings.

In the last week before his tragic passing, Austin found himself captured in a photograph that would later take on a bittersweet significance.

The image was taken during the visit of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Jeff Olivet, the executive director of the U.S.

Interagency Council on Homelessness, to the Hilda Solis Care First Village, the very homeless facility where Majors was residing.

After Austin Majors' passing, his sister Kali Majors-Raglin, conveyed a portrait of the late talent.

The statement resonated, stating, "Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy."



