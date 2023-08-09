Eminem lashes out at Donald Trump and his 'brainwashed' supporters: Watch

Eminem has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since 2017

Eminem has never shied away from expressing his distaste toward Donald Trump and his politics for a long time.

In a recently shared video on TikTok by the username @Rising_path on Monday, the Detroit rapper could be seen expressing his frustration over the politician’s dirty politics, claiming he gets often “flustered in my head” trying to make sense of it.

He went on to call out Trump’s supporters for their blind faith in the billionaire “who has never known struggle his entire [expletive] life.”

“Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them — and it’s actually the people that he cares about the [expletive] least,” Eminem sneered.

“If you’re talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand is how in the [expletive] do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire [expletive] life,” he added.



The Eminem Show artist conceded Trump is a clever manipulator who knows how to sway people into buying his ideology and principles.

“I will say this, he talks a good one,” the rapper shared.

“And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this [expletive],” Eminem continued, “there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen. Nothing’s happening. Nothing is happening.”