Taylor Swift tops 2023 MTV VMAs nominations

Taylor Swift leads the 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations with eight, seven for her "Anti-Hero" music video and a nod in the artist of the year category.

The singer is followed by SZA, who has earned six nods, MTV announced on Tuesday.

The singing sensation, 33, currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.



As per announcement, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.



The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for September 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each. Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs is set to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1. However, voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Check out the complete list of nominees for the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Video of the Year

--Doja Cat - "Attention"

-- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

-- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

-- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

-- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

-- SZA - "Kill Bill"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Artist of the Year

-- Beyoncé

-- Doja Cat

-- Karol G

-- Nicki Minaj

-- Shakira

-- Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

-- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

-- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

-- Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

-- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

-- Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

-- SZA - "Kill Bill"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best New Artist

-- GloRilla

-- Ice Spice

-- Kaliii

-- Peso Pluma

-- PinkPantheress

-- Reneé Rapp

-- Push Performance of the Year

-- August 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"

-- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"

-- October 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"

-- November 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"

-- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"

-- January 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"

-- February 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"

-- March 2023: Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"

-- April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

-- May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"

-- June 2023: FLO – "Losing You"

-- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"

Best Collaboration

-- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

-- Post Malone and Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

-- Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

-- Karol G and Shakira - "TQG"

-- Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

-- Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Best Pop

-- Demi Lovato - "Swine"

-- Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

-- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

-- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

-- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

-- Pink - "Trustfall"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best Hip-Hop

-- Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

-- DJ Khaled feat. Drake and Lil Baby - "Staying Alive"

-- GloRilla and Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"

-- Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

-- Lil Wayne feat. Swizz Beatz and DMX - "Kant Nobody"

-- Metro Boomin feat. Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

-- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Best Rock

-- Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"

-- Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"

-- Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"

-- Måneskin - "The Loneliest"

-- Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

-- Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

Best Alternative

-- Blink-182 - "Edging"

-- Boygenius - "The Film"

-- Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

-- Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

-- Paramore - "This Is Why"

-- Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck"

Best Latin

-- Anitta - "Funk Rave"

-- Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"

-- Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"

-- Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny - "un x100to"

-- Karol G and Shakira - "TQG"

-- Rosalía - "Despechá"

-- Shakira - "Acróstico"

Best R&B

-- Alicia Keys feat. Lucky Daye - "Stay"

-- Chlöe feat. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"

-- Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

-- SZA - "Shirt"

-- Toosii - "Favorite Song"

-- Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way"

Best K-Pop

-- Aespa - "Girls"

-- Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

-- Fifty Fifty - "Cupid"

-- Seventeen - "Super"

-- Stray Kids - "S-Class"

-- Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Best Afrobeats

-- Ayra Starr - "Rush"

-- Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"

-- Davido feat. Musa Keys - "Unavailable"

-- Fireboy DML and Asake - "Bandana"

-- Libianca - "People"

-- Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

-- Wizkid feat. Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"

Video For Good

-- Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

-- Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

-- Demi Lovato - "Swine"

-- Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

-- Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

-- Maluma - "La Reina"

Best Cinematography

-- Adele - "I Drink Wine"

-- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

-- Janelle Monáe - "Lipstick Lover"

-- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

-- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

-- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best Direction

-- Doja Cat - "Attention"

-- Drake - "Falling Back"

-- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

-- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

-- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

-- SZA - "Kill Bill"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best Art Direction

-- Boygenius - "The Film"

-- Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

-- Doja Cat - "Attention"

-- Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

-- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

-- SZA - "Shirt"

Best Visual Effects

-- Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side"

-- Harry Styles - "Music For a Sushi Restaurant"

-- Melanie Martinez - "Void"

-- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

-- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best Choreography

-- Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

-- Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

-- Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"

-- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

-- Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup"

-- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Best Editing

-- Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

-- Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit"

-- Miley Cyrus - "River"

-- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

-- SZA - "Kill Bill"

-- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero".