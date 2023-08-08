Adam Devine puts onus on Marvel superhero movies for ‘ruining’ Hollywood comedy

Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine has recently put onus on Marvel and other superhero movies for “ruining” Hollywood comedy.



Speaking on This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast, Adam admitted that the industry has stopped making comedy movies and masked it under action-comedy genre, with more and more action and less comedy.

Adam, who is busy promoting his movie, The Out-Laws, said, “You have to like mask it. This is why it's a big action-comedy because you really have to go like action, action, and then it's a comedy.”

“You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, ‘This is not a comedy. Where’s the joke? Where's the bits?’” continued Adam.

Jexi actor pointed out that there are good TV comedies, but unfortunately, comedy movies are just bad while he accused comic book movies for this noticeable deterioration in quality.

“My theory is I think Marvel ruined it,” stated Adam.

The Neighbors actor added, “I feel like superhero movies kind of ruined comedies. Because people go to the theatre and you expect to watch something that costs $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that.”

“So, you're like, 'Well, why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in a theatre if I could spend the same amount of money and go see something that is worth $200 million?’” he concluded.

Adam is not the first celebrity in the industry to slam Marvel’s negative effect on Hollywood comedy. Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez also shared same views in 2019.