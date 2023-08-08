Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'split' begins as Duke arrives in Japan alone

Prince Harry has arrived in Japan without Meghan Markle

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has arrived in Japan without Meghan Markle to boost his international profile through polo and philanthropy, leaving his wife Meghan Markle with their children in Montecito.

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles and in high spirits even without his wife Meghan Markel, who's staying in California home to look after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan's pal and royal biographer Omid Scobie shared a footage from the Japanese media to reveal the Duke has arrived at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.

Sharing the footage, the royal expert tweeted, "Prince Harry arrives at Haneda Airport, Tokyo. Tomorrow he will take part in the philanthropy-focused @ISPSHanda Sports Value Summit. ISPS, a Japanese non-profit, is sponsor of the Sentebale Polo Cup (which Harry will be joining in Singapore on Aug 12)."



Harry's trip to Japan has come just days after it was revealed they had bought the rights to film a best-selling romantic book in a Hollywood-or-bust movie. It will be their first off-camera-only venture for Netflix, marking a change in direction away from their personal documentaries into fiction production.



The father-of-two will take part in ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo on Wednesday.



The US-based royal couple is making headlines with their relationship amid reports of being snubbed by Americans, as Spotify has also dropped them.



Harry is set to fly over to Singapore to play in the ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on August 12 in partnership with the Prince's charity Sentebale.



Harry's trip to Japan comes two years after the Asian nation experienced its own royal crisis after a popular Princess left the Japanese monarchy. In 2021, Princess Mako left royal life to marry her long-time boyfriend Kei Komuro and moved to the United States, drawing parallels to Meghan and Harry's decision to ditch the United Kingdom.

However, unlike her British counterparts, Mako has kept a low profile and has not done any media or profited off her royal title since leaving the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex, who's also planning on going to Africa, has been warned that his solo trip could put 'strain' on his five-year-long marriage to Meghan or "reveal hidden strengths", a relationship expert has claimed.

And as the couple faces "divorce" and "rift" rumours, senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body, has said that this could either put "strain" on their marriage, or "reveal hidden strengths".