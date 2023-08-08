Billy Porter on being compelled to ‘sell his house’ due to Hollywood strikes

Billy Porter has recently opened up about selling his house because of Hollywood strikes.



Porter, who joined the entertainment industry in the late 1980s, was eminent for his role as ballroom announcer, Pray Tell in Pose from 2018 to 2021.

Last month, a one-of-a-kind SAG-AFTRA strike caused financial restraint after the temporary shutdown of Hollywood.

In July, Disney CEO Bob Iger told American press that actors’ expectations of treatment are "just not realistic".

Moreover, another anonymous Hollywood executive shared that the "endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses".

Reacting to Iger’s comments, Porter told Evening Standard, "To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day?"

"I don’t have any words for it," stated the 53-year-old.

The Intern actor mentioned, "That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut."

"I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged. I’m glad I’ve been over here. But when I go back I will join the picket lines," added Porter.

Looking at the future with no end to strikes, the actor disclosed that he was compelled to sell his house.

The Children singer spilled that the Hollywood shutdown led him to stall his work or cancel it.

"The life of an artist, until you make money, which I haven’t made yet – is still cheque-to-cheque," admitted Porter.

Porter begrudgingly added, "I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening."

"So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’, you’ve already starved me out," he concluded.