Taika Waititi ‘said yes instantly’ when wife Rita Ora proposed to him

Taika Waititi ‘said yes instantly’ when wife Rita Ora proposed him

Taika Waititi wasn’t the one who proposed in his relationship with Rita Ora.



Taika Waititi has spoken up about his engagement to singer Rita Ora, claiming that she was the one who actually proposed to him.

The Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker, 47, remembered the occasion when the 32-year-old I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker proposed to him a year ago in an interview with Vogue.

"She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly," he told the outlet.

Just a few weeks before the couple's August 2022 nuptials in their Los Angeles home in an unplanned ceremony, Ora proposed to the filmmaker while they were on vacation in Palm Springs last summer.

The at-home ceremony was attended by Ora's sister Elena and his kids Te Kinga o te Hinekhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7, according to Waititi.

"There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom," Waititi said.

"It was really us and my sister, Elena," the singer joined, joking, "Elena to the rescue."

In other parts of the conversation, Ora discussed the "perfect" Tom Ford gown she wore to wed Waititi.

She referred to Ford as "one of my favourite designers of all time" and "one of my favourite humans in general," and said that wearing his elaborate lace gown at her wedding was a "dream come true."

"And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed.