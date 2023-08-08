Russell Brand weighs in on ‘chaotic marriage’ to amazing ex-wife Katy Perry

Russell Brand has recently weighed in on “chaotic” marriage to his ex-wife and pop star Katy Perry and his struggles with fame at the time.



Speaking on latest installment of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Brand revealed he tied the knot with Perry in India in 2010 and split two years later in 2012.

Reflecting on his past marriage, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor said, “Some aspects of it were like amazing. She’s an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone-type aspect of fame.”

However, Brand opened up that he took a toll on him being targeted as a couple in the public eye and he started feeling “a little disconnected”.

“Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, to speak for myself, a little disconnected,” stated the 48-year-old.

Earlier in a TikTok video, Russell shared that he has “nothing but positive feelings for her” former wife Perry while answering questions to his fans.

The Despicable Me star mentioned that he did “try” in his relationship but it didn’t work out.

Back in August 2022, Perry spoke on Australian 60 Minutes where she also claimed that the success and love at such a young age was “like a tornado” for her.

“I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once,” explained the singer.

Meanwhile, Brand is now married to wife Laura and they share two daughters, and Perry shares a daughter with fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom.