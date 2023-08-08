Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairs are ‘try’n a make a come back’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition from alopecia may be improving.



In a statement regarding her alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith said that her hair is attempting to "make a comeback."

The Girls Trip actress uploaded two photographs with her 11.4 million Instagram followers on Monday to show off how her hair has grown.

"This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see," she captioned the post, adding, "Slide 1: Past. Slide 2: Present."

Pinkett Smith sports a shaved head in the first photo and blonde hair in the second.



At the 2022 Oscars, host Chris Rock made a contentious joke about the mother of two's bald head, which brought attention to the alopecia.

The joke that Pinkett Smith was set to star in G.I. Jane 2 because of her closely shaved appearance was the most dramatic of the awards evening.

Her husband, Will Smith, stormed the stage in response to the remark, slapped Rock, and yelled, "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

The 51-year-old was upfront about her "struggle" with hair loss before the dramatic outburst, disclosing her autoimmune illness diagnosis in 2018.

"I’ve been having issues with hair loss," she said on Red Table Talk at the time. "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’"

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear," she added.