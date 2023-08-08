Rohit Sharma's remark on toughest Pakistani bowler sparks laughter

Pakistani bowlers Haris Rauf (centre) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) react to dismissal of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (left) in a match at T20 World Cup 2022. — AFP/File

After the Pakistan government gave the go-ahead to the Men in Green's participation in the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, all eyes are on the match between two arch-rivals, which is the most anticipated encounter by cricket fans.



The history of cricket will register another glorious chapter when the Pakistan-India rivalry would be witnessed in the 50-over match in the mega cricket event.

With Pakistan being the second-best ODI team in the world, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about who he finds the most difficult to play bowler in a recent interaction with media in the United States.

He first said all are good players.

"I would not name anyone. [It] creates big controversies by naming anyone," he said jokingly.

The Indian captain said that if he takes one player's name, the other would complain.



The response sparked a big laughter in the room.

It may be noted that when India faced Pakistan last time in a match, it was at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, and Sharma was dismissed by pacer Haris Rauf for only four runs.

Before the two sides meet in the World Cup, they prepare to face each other in multiple ODI matches at the regional cricket event, Asia Cup 2023.

The first clash in Asia Cup is scheduled for September 2. Pakistan and India could also face each other on September 10 and 17 if they qualify for Super 4 and the decider.

Later, the rivalry will be seen in the blockbuster World Cup 2023's match on October 15.

The last time India met Pakistan in an ODI match was more than four years ago in the 2019 World Cup.