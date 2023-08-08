Amitabh Bachchan once got upset with late Irrfan Khan on 'Piku' set: Here's why

'Piku' is a road trip film featuring Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was initially very upset with late actor Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, but later the two became friends.

Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, at the launch of the late actor's book 'Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies'. Therefore, she recalled an incident from Piku set.

According to his wife, the Lunchbox actor used to improvise the script with the director and writer of the film to give it a unique touch and make the film stand out. This is what made Big B upset, as he was a structured man and used to be very well planned, reports News 18.

“They would have many drafts by the end of it and when he would go on stage, he would kind of improvise. He would never improvise to take the limelight, but he would try to break the language in a way", stated Sikdar.

She also said, meanwhile, “Bachchan saab is very structured and really prepared when he comes and Irrfan improvised, and he got really upset. Then they became friends."

Piku is one of the masterpieces of the Hindi film industry, featuring Khan, Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

In the movie, an architect, Piku, takes her father, Bhaskor Banerjee, to Kolkata via road trip, which brings them closer to each other despite their clashing ideologies.

Piku is directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi.